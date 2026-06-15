Mets' Kodai Senga: Rejoining rotation Tuesday

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Monday that Senga (spine/arm) will start Tuesday's game in Cincinnati, Chelsea Janes of SNY.tv reports.

He had been slated to make one more rehab start, but the injury to Christian Scott (hip) has pushed up Senga's timetable. Senga first went on the injured list in late April with lumbar spine inflammation and later had his rehab assignment briefly stalled because of ulnar nerve irritation in his right arm. However, he resumed his rehab assignment with Double-A Binghamton and allowed just one earned run over six innings. Senga threw 75 pitches in that start, so he'll be close to fully stretched out against the Reds. The 33-year-old registered a 9.00 ERA and 1.95 WHIP over 20 innings in his five starts with the Mets earlier this season.