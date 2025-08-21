Senga (7-5) took the loss Wednesday, surrendering five runs (four earned) on six hits and two walks over five innings as the Mets fell 5-4 to the Nationals. He struck out four.

The right-hander served up a homer for the sixth straight start since the All-Star break, as Josh Bell took him deep in the fifth inning. Over that stretch, Senga has gone 0-2 with a shaky 5.23 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 29:19 K:BB in 31 innings, and he hasn't completed six innings in any of those outings. He'll try to find his form in his next trip to the mound, which lines up to come at home early next week in a crucial NL East clash with the Phillies.