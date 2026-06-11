Mets' Kodai Senga: Resuming assignment Thursday

Senga (spine/arm) will resume his rehab assignment at Double-A Binghamton on Thursday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Senga was originally slated to make his fourth rehab appearance Tuesday but was scratched due to ulnar nerve irritation. Now seemingly past the issue, he'll return to minor-league action Thursday and continue his journey back from lumbar spine inflammation, which has kept him on the injured list since late April. It's unknown how close Senga is to returning to the Mets' rotation, though a strong showing Thursday would likely go a long way toward shortening his stay on the IL.