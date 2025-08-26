Senga didn't factor into the decision against the Phillies on Monday, allowing three runs on six hits and three walks while striking out four over four innings.

The right-hander struggled with command and traffic on the bases again Monday, needing 93 pitches to get through four frames. Since the All-Star break, Senga has yet to record a win or complete six innings in any outing, posting a 6.10 ERA with a 29:20 K:BB across 31 innings in the second half. The 32-year-old is set to face the Marlins when he takes the mound again.