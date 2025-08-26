Mets' Kodai Senga: Second-half struggles continue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Senga didn't factor into the decision against the Phillies on Monday, allowing three runs on six hits and three walks while striking out four over four innings.
The right-hander struggled with command and traffic on the bases again Monday, needing 93 pitches to get through four frames. Since the All-Star break, Senga has yet to record a win or complete six innings in any outing, posting a 6.10 ERA with a 29:20 K:BB across 31 innings in the second half. The 32-year-old is set to face the Marlins when he takes the mound again.