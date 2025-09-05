The Mets optioned Senga to Triple-A Syracuse on Friday.

Senga has struggled since the All-Star break, posting a 0-3 record, a 6.56 ERA and a 35:22 K:BB across eight starts spanning 35.2 innings. Amid Senga's struggles, manager Carlos Mendoza hinted Sunday that the Mets could look elsewhere for starts as they push for a playoff spot. Not only will Senga lose his spot in the rotation, but he's also been booted from the active roster. Wander Suero will join the big-league club in a corresponding move. Per Andy Martino of SNY.tv, the Mets are hopeful of recalling Senga after a couple starts with Syracuse, though that will depend on how the pitcher fares with the team's top minor-league affiliate.