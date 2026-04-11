Senga (0-2) took the loss Saturday against the Athletics, allowing seven runs on eight hits and two walks in 2.1 innings. He struck out three.

It was perhaps the worst start of Senga's major-league career, as it was his shortest career start, and the seven runs allowed marked a career high. The right-hander was simply ineffective all around, throwing only 40 of his 72 pitches for strikes and getting tagged for a trio of extra-base hits (two home runs). Saturday's outing inflated Senga's ERA to 7.07 and his WHIP to 1.71 WHIP over 14 innings so far, and he'll also face a tough assignment in Chicago against the Cubs next weekend.