Mets' Kodai Senga: Staying in rotation

Senga is slated to start Monday's game against the Cubs at Citi Field.

Senga returned from the injured list last week and had a rocky performance in a 5-3 loss to the Reds, covering four innings and striking out five batters while yielding four earned runs on two hits and four walks. The right-hander now holds a 9.00 ERA and 1.88 WHIP over six starts with the big club, but the Mets seemingly came away from the rough outing encouraged by the fact that Senga's velocity was up. After his fastball routinely sat around the low-to-mid-90s during his rehab assignment, Senga maxed out at 97.9 mph during his start against Cincinnati, per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. Senga will likely need to show better command to stick in the rotation for the long haul, he should have a decent amount of leash in the short term while the Mets are without Christian Scott (hip) and Clay Holmes (fibula).