Senga (6-3) picked up the win in Saturday's 5-1 victory over the Pirates, allowing one unearned run on two hits and four walks over seven innings. He struck out six.

The right-hander continues to have trouble getting the ball over the plate -- he's issued at least three walks in 10 of his first 12 MLB starts -- but Senga has been mostly successful lately in making sure the free passes don't come back to bite him. Since the beginning of May, he's posted a 2.79 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 47:22 K:BB while serving up only two homers in 38.2 innings. He's next set to take the mound at home next weekend against the Cardinals.