Senga (7-5) allowed one run on four hits and a walk while striking out 12 over eight innings to earn the win Wednesday over the Diamondbacks.

Senga nearly came up empty in his longest start of the year, but the Mets pulled ahead in the top of the ninth inning. It's the second time he's recorded double-digit strikeouts this season, and the seventh time he's limited an opponent to one run or less. The 30-year-old is at a 3.31 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 113:47 K:BB through 89.2 innings on the year.