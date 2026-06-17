Mets' Kodai Senga: Struggles in return start

Senga (0-5) took the loss Tuesday against the Reds, allowing four runs on four hits while striking out five over four innings in his return from the injured list.

Making his first start since April 26, Senga's return from the injured list got off to a disastrous start. Before recording his first out, he served up a three-run homer to Sal Stewart, and later in the opening frame Spencer Steer added a solo shot. To Senga's credit, he settled in afterward and held Cincinnati hitless over the next three innings, but the damage had already been done. The outing did little to improve what has been a difficult season for the right-hander, as his ERA remained at an ugly 9.00. He also owns a 1.88 WHIP and a 28:17 K:BB across 24 innings and will seek to collect his first win of the season in his next start, slated against the Cubs.