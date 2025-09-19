Senga allowed four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four across 3.2 innings in a start with Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday.

Senga fanned eight over six innings of one-run ball in his first outing after being demoted to Syracuse, so Thursday's performance was a clear step backward. With Syracuse's season ending Sunday, the plan is for Senga to throw either a simulated game or live batting practice session next, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. It's looking unlikely at this point that Senga will be able to show enough to convince the Mets he should be included on their postseason roster, should they qualify.