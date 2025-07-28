Senga allowed three runs on four hits and five walks while striking out three over five innings in a no-decision versus the Giants on Sunday.

Senga had trouble finding the strike zone, throwing just 55 of 92 pitches for strikes. He has now allowed seven runs with a 12:10 K:BB over 12 innings across three starts since returning from a month-long absence due to a hamstring injury. Overall, his 2.00 ERA remains elite, but it's backed by a 1.21 WHIP and 82:41 K:BB through 85.2 innings over 16 starts, which suggest he's had more than his fair share of good luck. Senga is tentatively projected to make his next start at home in a rematch with the Giants.