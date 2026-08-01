Mets' Kodai Senga: Yields three runs in loss

Senga (0-8) took the loss against the Marlins on Friday, allowing three runs on two hits and two walks while striking out four across four innings.

Senga was thrust into the starting role Friday after Freddy Peralta was scratched ahead of Monday's trade deadline. Senga retired 11 of the first 12 batters he faced, but the script flipped in the fifth after he allowed the first three batters of the frame on base, which resulted in the veteran right-hander being tagged for three runs and, eventually, the loss. Senga has not been credited with a win since June 12, 2025 against the Nationals, and for the 2026 season, he has an 8.66 ERA and 1.77 WHIP over 44.2 innings. Senga could see some starts over the final two months of the season depending on what the Mets do with their rotation before the trade deadline.