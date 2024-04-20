The Mets designated Ingram for assignment Saturday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The move corresponds with the Mets calling up Tomas Nido from Triple-A Syracuse while placing Francisco Alvarez (thumb) on IL. Ingram was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse in spring training, where he has allowed four runs on five hits and six walks while striking out three over five innings to start the season. His last appearance in the majors was last season with the Dodgers, when he posted an 8.44 ERA and 2.44 WHIP across 5.1 frames.