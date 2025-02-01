The Mets designated De Los Santos for assignment Friday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

De Los Santos was claimed off waivers by the Mets on Nov. 4 after being let go by the Blue Jays. He spent most of the 2024 season at Triple-A Buffalo, where he slashed .260/375./.441 with six home runs and 16 RBI over 152 plate appearances. De Los Santos was brought in to compete for spot on the Mets' roster for the 2025 campaign, but his removal from the 40-man roster is to make room for Nick Madrigal, who signed a one-year, $1.35 million contract Friday.