De Los Santos cleared waivers Wednesday and was sent outright to Triple-A Syracuse, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

De Los Santos, 26, slashed .260/.375/.441 with 16 RBI across 152 plate appearances with Toronto's Triple-A affiliate last season. His minor-league success failed to translate into the majors, however, as he went 5-for-29 at the plate in 13 games with the Blue Jays.