Torrens went 0-for-2 with a strikeout in Thursday's loss to the Nationals.

The Mets have bigger problems right now than the production they're getting from their No. 2 catcher, but Torrens has still gone just 2-for-18 without a run or an RBI over his last eight appearances dating back to April 9. He'll continue providing Francisco Alvarez with occasional breathers, but Torrens isn't making any kind of case for a bigger role.