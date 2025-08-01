default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Mets optioned Acuna to Triple-A Syracuse on Friday.

To make room for trade acquisition Cedric Mullins, Acuna was sent packing. The 23-year-old Acuna was hardly playing and should benefit from more consistent at-bats in the minors. Acuna figures to be back up to provide bench depth when rosters expand to 28 players Sept. 1, if not sooner.

More News