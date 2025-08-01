Mets' Luisangel Acuna: Sent down to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Mets optioned Acuna to Triple-A Syracuse on Friday.
To make room for trade acquisition Cedric Mullins, Acuna was sent packing. The 23-year-old Acuna was hardly playing and should benefit from more consistent at-bats in the minors. Acuna figures to be back up to provide bench depth when rosters expand to 28 players Sept. 1, if not sooner.
