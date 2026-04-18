White Sox's Luisangel Acuna: Not in Saturday's lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Acuna is not in the White Sox's starting lineup against the Athletics on Saturday.
Acuna was productive in Friday's series opener, going 2-for-4 with a a steal, a double, an RBI and two runs scored in a 9-2 win. He'll be on the bench for the start of Saturday's game while the White Sox roll with Sam Antonacci, Tristan Peters and Everson Pereira in the outfield from left to right.
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