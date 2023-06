Canha is starting at first base and batting seventh Friday versus the Pirates.

Canha will draw his second start of the season at first base Friday, earning the first shot to replace Pete Alonso (wrist) after Alonso was placed on the 10-day injured list. Canha has struggled so far in June, posting a .200 average with a solo homer, two RBI and a stolen base over 15 at-bats in five starts.