Canha is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Brewers.

Canha will sit for the fourth time in five games and appears to have moved into a reserve role with Tommy Pham and Daniel Vogelbach having since re-emerged as regulars in the lineup versus right-handed pitching. The Mets should still have steady playing time available for Canha against southpaws, since the lefty-hitting Vogelbach rarely starts when the platoon advantage isn't in his favor.