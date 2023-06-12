Canha went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Sunday's loss to the Pirates.

The hit was one of only three for the Mets on the afternoon, while the steal was Canha's fourth in 57 games -- exceeding his total of three from last season in 140 games. The 34-year-old has picked up the pace at the plate, slashing .302/.423/.488 over his last 15 games with two homers, two steals, six runs and nine RBI, and in the absence of Pete Alonso (wrist) he figures to split time at first base with Mark Vientos while also seeing action in the outfield corners.