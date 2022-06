Canha is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.

Jeff McNeil will pick up a start in left field in place of Canha, who sits for the second time during the Mets' six-game week. Canha still appears to be fairly secure in a near-everyday role, though the Mets' eagerness to open up more playing time in the infield for Luis Guillorme means that McNeil will spell Canha in the outfield more often than was anticipated heading into the season.