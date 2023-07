Canha went 1-for-2 with a stolen base in Sunday's extra-inning win over the Dodgers.

He also got hit by a pitch. While he's no longer a regular member of the starting nine for the Mets, Canha continues to see a steady trickle of at-bats thanks to his on-base skills, and over his last 20 games he's slashing .225/.385/.375 with one of his six homers and three of his seven steals on the season.