Canha went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk and two runs Monday in the Mets' 11-5 win over the Padres.

Canha has turned in two straight two-hit games to bring his season average up from .291 to .302. The 33-year-old isn't offering much power (.094 ISO, seven extra-base hits), but the .371 on-base average he's providing while typically batting in the bottom half of the order has been valuable in helping the Mets turn the lineup over.