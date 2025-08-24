Vientos went 3-for-5 with two solo home runs in Saturday's 9-2 win over Atlanta.

The 25-year-old slugger had arguably his best game of the season on Saturday, going deep in the seventh and the ninth inning, giving him 11 homers and his first three-hit game of the year. Vientos has been swinging a hot bat over his last six games, going 9-for-24 (.375) with four homers and nine RBI in that span. The third baseman is starting to resemble the hitter who tallied 27 home runs across 111 games just a year ago.