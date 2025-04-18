Vientos went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's win over the Cardinals.

It was a much-needed first homer of the year for Vientos, who took Cardinals right-hander Andre Pallante yard to open the scoring Thursday in the second inning. Vientos is slashing a dismal .152/.253/.258 with four doubles, five RBI and six runs scored through 66 at-bats (18 games), but fantasy managers should try to stay patient with the slugging corner infielder. As long as Vientos is hitting in the heart of New York's star-studded lineup, he should see plenty of RBI opportunities going forward.