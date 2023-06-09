Vientos went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts in Thursday's 13-10 extra-inning loss to Atlanta.

Getting the start at first base and batting ninth, Vientos' rookie struggles continued, and he's now batting .162 (6-for-37) through his first 13 big-league games this season with a 30.8 percent strikeout rate. Pete Alonso (wrist) was placed on the injured list Friday, however, potentially pushing Vientos into a near-everyday role. The 23-year-old was slashing .333/.416/.688 at Triple-A Syracuse prior to his promotion, and while he won't replace Alonso's elite power, Vientos could begin to find some success at the plate with more consistent playing time.