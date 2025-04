The Mets recalled Kranick from Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday.

Kranick was just optioned to Syracuse on Wednesday, but the plan was always to bring him back a day later once Jose Siri (leg) officially went on the 10-day injured list. The 27-year-oldd Kranick has been one of the Mets' best relievers this season, permitting two runs with a 7:1 K:BB over 11.2 innings.