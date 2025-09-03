McLean (4-0) picked up the win in Tuesday's 12-5 victory over the Tigers, allowing two runs on three hits and three walks over six innings. He struck out seven.

The rookie right-hander wasn't quite as sharp as he'd been over his last two starts, when he dazzled with a 13:0 K:BB over 15 innings, but McLean got stronger as the game went on and retired the final 14 batters he faced. He's won all four of his big-league starts, posting a 1.37 ERA, 0.76 WHIP and 28:7 K:BB through 26.1 frames and injecting serious life into the Mets' playoff hopes. The team's rotation is potentially in flux, but McLean likely lines up to make his next trip to the mound on the road early next week in a huge NL East clash with the Phillies.