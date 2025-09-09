McLean (4-1) took the loss Monday at Philadelphia, allowing one run on seven hits and three walks over 5.1 innings with five strikeouts.

Despite being saddled with his first loss, the rookie right-hander held his own against the division-leading Phillies in this 91-pitch outing. McLean generated a solid 13 whiffs, as he's tallied five or more Ks in each of his first five starts. The 24-year-old now sports a sterling 1.42 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 33:10 K:BB across 31.2 total frames. He currently lines up to make his next appearance at home against Texas this weekend.