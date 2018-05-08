Conlon was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday.

As expected, Conlon will head back to the minors after allowing three runs across 3.2 innings in a spot start Monday. He'll continue to serve as organizational pitching depth with the 51s, where he owns an unsightly 6.75 ERA across five starts (24 innings) this season. Corey Oswalt was recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding roster move.