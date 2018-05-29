Mets' P.J. Conlon: Sent back to Triple-A
Conlon was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.
Conlon was shipped back to the minors after allowing four runs on eight hits across just two innings in a spot start in Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader against the Braves. The 24-year-old will rejoin the 51s' rotation, where he owns an unsightly 6.58 ERA across eight starts (39.2 innings) this season.
