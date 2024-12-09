General manager David Stearns said Monday that Blackburn (back) is on track to be ready for Opening Day of the 2025 season, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Blackburn was diagnosed with a cerebrospinal fluid leak in mid-September, which required him to undergo surgery Oct. 11. Barring any setbacks, the timeline for that surgery typically takes 4-to-5 months, and based on Stearns comments Monday, it appears the 31-year-old right-hander will be ready to pitch for the start of the 2025 regular season. Blackburn started in 14 regular-season games between the Mets and A's last season and posted a 5-4 record with a 4.66 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 59:21 K:BB accross 75.1 innings, though whether he works out of the Mets' rotation or bullpen next year has yet to be determined.