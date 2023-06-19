Alonso went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals.

Making an early return from a bone bruise in his wrist he'd suffered July 7 after getting hit by a pitch, Alonso was back at first base and hitting cleanup but didn't appear to be quite 100 percent, as he also committed a fielding error in the seventh inning. Per Tim Britton of The Athletic, Alonso's early return -- the original timeline called for him to miss 3-4 weeks -- was mainly due to his ability to tolerate the pain, and the 28-year-old did claim he'd been able to swing a bat without discomfort for a couple days prior to his activation. Given his massive upside, most fantasy GMs won't have the luxury of keeping Alonso on their bench until he proves he's fully recovered, but he may need a little time to regain his power stroke.