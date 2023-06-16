Mets manager Buck Showalter said Friday that Alonso (wrist) has been hitting in the batting cage and he expects the first baseman back "before long," Laura Albanese of Newsday reports.

Showalter didn't offer an updated timetable for Alonso's return, but the fact that the slugger is already hitting would seem to give him a shot to beat his initial 3-to-4 week timetable. It's been only nine days since Alonso was diagnosed with a bone bruise and sprain in his left wrist as a result of being plunked by Atlanta's Charlie Morton.