Alonso went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 10-8 loss to the Astros.

The first baseman took Rafael Montero deep in the sixth inning, giving the Mets their last offense of the day. It's Alonso's first homer in four games since making an early return from a bone bruise in his wrist, but overall he's gone just 2-for-16 during that stretch. Despite missing eight games earlier this month with the injury, the 28-year-old still leads the NL with 23 home runs on the year.