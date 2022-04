Alonso went 3-for-4 and scored a run in a loss to the Giants on Wednesday.

The first baseman registered his second three-hit game of the campaign in the loss, collecting a single in each of the fourth, sixth and eighth innings. Alonso came into the contest having gone just 2-for-16 over his previous five games, and Wednesday's performance boosted his season batting average 43 points to .260. He's tied for second in the National League with 14 RBI on the season.