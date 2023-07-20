Alonso went 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the White Sox.

Though he's still tied for fifth in the majors with 26 home runs, Alonso's power production and batting average have both been trending down steadily since the beginning of June. Over the past seven weeks, Alonso has popped just six homers in 31 games and is slashing .136/.250/.327 during that same stretch. The Mets could soon look to build in an off day for the slumping Alonso, but he'll start at first base and bat cleanup in Thursday's series finale.