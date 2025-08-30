Alonso went 3-for-6 with a two-run homer and an additional run scored during Friday's 19-9 win over the Marlins.

Alonso gave the Mets a 7-0 lead in the second inning with a two-run blast to right field. He is now up to 31 home runs on the season, which is second on the Mets behind Juan Soto (33) and ninth in the majors. Alonso has logged at least one hit in each of his last five games and has slashed .306/.342/.622 with nine homers and 29 RBI in 120 plate appearances since Aug. 1.