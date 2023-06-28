Alonso went 0-for-3 with a run scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's win over the Brewers.

The slugger made the most of a hit by pitch in the sixth inning, swiping second base and then coming home on a Tommy Pham double. Alonso isn't known for his exploits on the basepaths, but he's 3-for-3 on steal attempts this season and 11-for-12 since 2021. Since returning from a wrist injury June 18, he's gone just 5-for-35 (.143) at the plate, but four of the hits (two doubles and two homers) have gone for extra bases.