default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Stock experienced shoulder discomfort while playing with Team Israel in the World Baseball Classic and will undergo testing, Laura Albanese of Newsday reports.

Stock, entering his age-36 season, is on a minor-league contract with the Mets, and just weeks away from Opening Day, the veteran reliever began experiencing shoulder discomfort. The results of his testing should paint a clearer picture of how long he'll be sidelined, if at all, but it's not a good sign for his availability in the WBC.

More News