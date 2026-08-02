Mets' Robert Stock: Making first MLB start since 2021

The Mets selected Stock's contract from Triple-A Syracuse ahead of his scheduled start Sunday against the Marlins at Citi Field.

Stock will be making his 2026 MLB debut in what will be his first big-league start since the 2021 season. The 36-year-old right-hander has staged an incredible comeback from thoracic outlet syndrome, after he experienced symptoms of the nerve condition back in March while pitching for Team Israel in the World Baseball Classic. He was cleared to resume pitching in minor-league games June 19 and moved into the rotation earlier this month at Syracuse, where he allowed just two earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out nine in 7.2 innings between two starts. Stock will now make the jump into the rotation at New York, though his opportunity to stick around with the big club in a starting role beyond Sunday will likely depend on whether Clay Holmes (fibula) is moved ahead of Monday's trade deadline. Expect Stock to have a limited workload Sunday, as he hasn't thrown more than four innings or 66 pitches in any of his minor-league outings.