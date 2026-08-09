Mets' Robert Stock: Plundered for eight runs

Stock (0-2) took the loss against the Pirates on Saturday, allowing eight runs on nine hits and five walks while striking out four across three innings.

Stock was given the nod to start Saturday after a solid 2026 debut against the Marlins this past Sunday. He could not replicate that success in Pittsburgh, putting the Mets behind early by allowing three runs in the first inning before being tagged for another four runs in the fourth without recording an out in the frame. Given that the Mets traded Clay Holmes and Freddy Peralta at the trade deadline, Stock figures to get at least one or two more turns in the rotation. He's tentatively lined up to face the Nationals at home next weekend.