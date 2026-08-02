Mets' Robert Stock: Starting for Mets on Sunday

Stock is scheduled to start in the Mets' series finale against the Marlins on Sunday, Andrew Tredinnick of The Bergen Record reports.

Stock is in line to make his first major-league appearance since June 8, 2025 as a member of the Red Sox, and it will be his first start in the majors since 2021. He's made two starts for Triple-A Syracuse, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out nine across 7.2 frames. Stock was competing for a spot in the Mets' rotation in spring training before undergoing thoracic outlet syndrome surgery in March.