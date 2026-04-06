Mets' Ronny Mauricio: Elevated from Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Mets recalled Mauricio from Triple-A Syracuse on Monday.
He'll join the 26-man active roster as a replacement for outfielder Juan Soto (calf), who was placed on the 10-day injured list. Mauricio slashed a mere .226/.293/.369 across 61 contests for the Mets last season after missing all of 2024 while recovering from knee surgery. He'll offer manager Carlos Mendoza another infield option, but Mauricio will likely operate mostly as a reserve.
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