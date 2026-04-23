The Mets recalled Mauricio from Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday.

Mauricio is taking the roster spot vacated by the injured Francisco Lindor (calf), and he's also starting at shortstop and batting eighth in Thursday's game versus the Twins. Per Joel Sherman of the New York Post, manager Carlos Mendoza said Mauricio will see the majority of the playing time at the position while Lindor is shelved.. The switch-hitting Mauricio had a three-homer game with Syracuse earlier this week and has gone deep a total of five times over his last five contests at the Mets' top minor-league affiliate.