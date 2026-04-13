Mets' Ronny Mauricio: Sent back to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Mets optioned Mauricio to Triple-A Syracuse on Monday.
He's making room on the roster for the arrival of Tommy Pham. Mauricio was with the big club for just under a week and picked up one hit in four plate appearances.
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