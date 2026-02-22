Mauricio went 0-for-2 with a stolen base in the Mets' Grapefruit League opener against the Marlins on Saturday.

After reaching on a throwing error by Connor Norby in the second inning, Mauricio promptly swiped second base. It was an encouraging sign for the 24-year-old infielder. Prior to missing the entire 2024 season after ACL surgery, Mauricio had gone 31-for-38 on the basepaths over 142 games in 2023 split between Triple-A Syracuse and the majors, and per Statcast he recorded a sprint speed in the 60th percentile. In his return last season, he went just 4-for-4 in 61 big-league games on steal attempts with a 15th percentile sprint speed. If Mauricio has regained his wheels and is more confident in the health of his knee a year further removed from surgery, he could make a surprising impact in the SB category if he's able to earn consistent playing time.