Helsley gave up two hits and struck out three in a scoreless ninth inning during Friday's extra-inning loss to the Giants.

Acquired from the Cardinals at the trade deadline, Helsley was impressive in his Mets debut, with seven of his 16 pitches (14 strikes) topping 100 mph. The right-hander will immediately slot in as the top setup man in front of closer Edwin Diaz, and while Helsley had a shaky start to his 2025 campaign, he's been in elite form over the last six weeks or so, posting a 0.75 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 14:2 K:BB over his last 12 innings.